Two paragliders got stuck on a 100-foot-tall high mast light at the popular tourist destination of Varkala near the state capital on Tuesday. The duo was brought down to the ground safely in an emergency operation. They were rescued after a 40-minute-long rescue operation. Karnataka: Paragliders Crash After Engine Failure in Kodagu, Collide With Car After Landing On Road; CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Two Paragliders Get Stuck on Light Pole:

#WATCH | Kerala: A man and woman met with an accident while paragliding when they got stuck on a high mast light pole in Varkala in rural Thiruvananthapuram. Both the tourists were rescued & were shifted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/nQVH5yZuMz — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

