As Kerala High Court on Wednesday (March 29) rejected the plea of people living in Idukki's Chinnakanal under 'Operation Arikomban' i.e. to capture and tranquilise the elephants. Arikomban, elephants living in Chinnakanal enter residential areas and attack people. Now, the people living in that area have declared a protest. At least 13 panchayats have called for a 12-hour-long protest in Idukki. Operation Arikomban: Kerala High Court Constitutes Expert Committee.

Locals Living In Idukki Protest Against HC Verdict On Operation Arikomban

#WATCH | Kerala: Elephants are seen running in Idukki's Chinnakanal area. 13 panchayats have called a 12-hour-long 'hartal' in Idukki districts to express their displeasure on HC verdict on 'operation Arikomban' to capture a wild tusker that attacked locals in the nearby areas pic.twitter.com/eXgumdnBwO — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

