Mathura city gears up for Janmashtami celebrations as thousands of people every year pay their obeisance to the deity. City lit with beautiful decorations and huge pandals on the occasion of lord Krishna's birth anniversary.

Watch Video:

Watch: Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in full swing in the city of Mathura pic.twitter.com/8i23BsEI6C — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)