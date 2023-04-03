Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Today, Prime Minister will also inaugurate CBI's newly constructed office complexes at Shillong, Pune, and Nagpur. Tulip Season in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi Praises Scenic Beauty of J&K, Tweets on Asia's Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar.

CBI Diamond Jubilee Celebrations 2023 Live Streaming:

WATCH LIVE | Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of CBI in New Delhi@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/Mzz1uSDuUe — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) April 3, 2023

