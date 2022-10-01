Watch an online telecast of the Prime Minister launching 5G services in India. PM Modi also inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

PM Modi Launches 5G Services:

#WATCH live via ANI Multimedia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launches 5G services.https://t.co/ea8BUxkuio — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

