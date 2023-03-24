Congress veteran Siddaramaiah today slapped a man when he was reportedly surrounded by a group of supporters in Bengaluru. The supporters of Harihar MLA S Ramappa were reportedly demanding an election ticket for him. However, after being pushed by the crowd, former Karnataka CM slapped one of them. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha Over Conviction in ‘Modi Surname Remarks’ Case.

Siddaramaiah Slaps Congress Party Worker:

#WATCH | LoP and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slaps a supporter who came to meet him at his residence in Bengaluru earlier today. The supporter had come to him amid a huge crowd of visitors there. pic.twitter.com/968Ba1t9DB — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

