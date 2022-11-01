A fire broke out at a restaurant situated on the top floor of a building in the Lullanagar area of Pune city, Maharashtra on Tuesday. Reportedly, the building has the flats of some well-known celebrities. Meanwhile, three fire tenders and three water tankers were present at the spot to douse the fire. Mumbai Fire: House Gutted in Blaze in Mazgaon, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Restaurant:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a restaurant situated on the top floor of a building in Lullanagar area of Pune city. Three fire tenders and three water tankers present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Iznv9i5lla — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)