As heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai and its adjoining areas, high tide were seen hitting Mumbai's Marine Drive amid rainfall. Visuals from Gateway of India. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued orange alert for Mumbai till July 14. "For the next 24 hours - moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," IMD said.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rainfall. Visuals from Gateway of India pic.twitter.com/zFhtOwYLtI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

