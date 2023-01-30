Activists of the right-wing organisation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, carried out a massive rally in Mumbai's Dadar on Sunday against ‘love jihad’. Members of other Hindu organisations such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and others also participated. Maharashtra: Sakal Hindu Samaj Takes Out March To Protest Against ‘Love Jihad’, Illegal Conversions and Cow Slaughter in Pune.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Holds Protest March Against ‘Love Jihad’:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti carried out a protest march against 'Love Jihad', in Dadar, Mumbai yesterday. Members of a few other Hindu organisations also participated in the march. pic.twitter.com/foJJh7n4KH — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

