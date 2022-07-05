On Tuesday, Mumbai woke up to severe waterlogging that was caused in the aftermath of heavy rains lashing the city. Waterlogging was reported from several areas including Sion, Bandra, Andheri Subway among others. The IMD has issued heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in the state.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging in the aftermath of heavy rains lashing the city. (Visuals from Andheri Subway) pic.twitter.com/wcGjcMRdoR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

