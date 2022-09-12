Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur played badminton and table tennis in Dombivli of Thane district. Earlier he addressed a meeting of Sarpanch and Local Body representatives in Kalyan Parliamentary Constituency in Maharashtra.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur plays badminton & table tennis in Dombivli, Thane District pic.twitter.com/SeR2KosqQ8 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)