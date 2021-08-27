Nashik farmers protest by dumping crates of tomatoes on the road after the prices crashed to Rs 2-3 per kg in the wholesale mark.

#WATCH Nashik farmers threw crates of tomatoes on the road yesterday after prices crashed to Rs 2-3 per kg in the wholesale market#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/SBMqgSGfFH — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

