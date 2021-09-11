Heavy rain lashes part of Delhi and the national capital region. Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness 'generally cloudy sky, heavy rain/thundershowers, very heavy rain at isolated places towards night'.

Visuals From Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3):

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

