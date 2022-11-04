On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu along with, Krishna Rai, wife of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, joined the members of a local dance troupe who performed the "integration dance" in Sikkim's Gangtok. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, President Droupadi Murmu can be seen performing the "integration dance" with members of a local dance troupe. Video: Rahul Gandhi Teaches Kid 'Right Technique' To Punch During Bharat Jodo Yatra.

President Droupadi Murmu Performs Integration Dance

#WATCH | Sikkim: President Droupadi Murmu along with, Krishna Rai, wife of Sikkim CM, joined the members of a local dance troupe who performed the “integration dance” in Gangtok. pic.twitter.com/8XM2bvmiCp — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)