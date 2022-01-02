Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the citizens of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. While this is his first visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in the new year, PM Narendra Modi visited Uttar Pradesh 4 times in December last year to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and other central government-sponsored schemes.

Watch the Video Here:

Watch | PM @narendramodi receives warm welcome in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. PM will lay the foundation stone of 'Major Dhyan Chand Sports University' in Meerut, in a short while. pic.twitter.com/CE7CWCtZGZ — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 2, 2022

