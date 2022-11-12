Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 concluded with over 66% voter turnout today, November 12. Several voters, who walked around 15 km in snow for 6 hours, returned from the polling station of Chasak Batori polling station in the Bharmaur Assembly Constituency in the Pangi area of the Chamba district. The counting of votes and results will take place on December 8. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 90-Year-Old Nazrim Mani, His 87-Year-Old Wife Cast Their Votes in Kinnaur’s Kalpa Village; Appeal Voters To Participate.

Polling Parties Return From Snow-Clad Chasak Batori :

#WATCH | Polling parties returning back from Chasak Batori polling station in Bharmaur Assembly Constituency in Pangi area of Chamba district. They walked around 15km in snow for 6 hours#HimachalPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/BvZNvoWAfu — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

