On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen playing a musical instrument while he was being welcomed at the community gathering in Bali, Indonesia. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, PM Modi can be seen playing the musical instrument as during his visit to a community gathering in Bali. PM Modi is attending the G20 summit in Bali. G20 Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Rishi Sunak Seen Having Conversation (See Pic).

PM Modi Plays Musical Instrument

WATCH | Prime Minister @narendramodi plays a musical instrument while being welcomed at the community gathering in Bali, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/QGJfMQj4xR — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 15, 2022

