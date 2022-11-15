On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a conversation with UK PM Rishi Sunak on the first day of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. A pictures of the two world leaders in a conversation was shared by the PMO's handle. Earlier, pictures and videos of US President Joe Biden and PM Modi's interaction went viral on social media. G20 Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden Seen Having Interaction (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi and Rishi Sunak in Conversation

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali. pic.twitter.com/RQv1SD87HJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2022

PM Narendra Modi and PM UK Rishi Sunak in conversation during the first day of the #G20Summit in Bali: PMO pic.twitter.com/StX2aNY2Qj — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

