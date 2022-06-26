SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann thanked the teachings of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale for his win in the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. He won the seat by defeating his nearest rival, AAP's Gurmail Singh, by a margin of 5,822 votes and dealing a big blow to the ruling party in Punjab. The SAD (Amritsar)supporters celebrated on the roads of Sangrur, distributing 'ladoos' among the people. Many supporters allegedly waved Bhindranwale posters.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Punjab: It's a win of our party workers and of the teachings that Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have given: Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on his win in Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll pic.twitter.com/RGJ6pmWQbc — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

