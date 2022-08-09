On Tuesday evening, RJD supporters and workers in Bihar's Patna were seen celebrating after Nitish Kumar and RJD staked claim to form government in the state. Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner. "History tells that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance," he said.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | RJD supporters and workers celebrate in Bihar's Patna after Nitish Kumar & RJD stake claim for the govt in the state. pic.twitter.com/U804diChOP — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

