On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut was released from the Arthur Road jail after Mumbai's PMLA court granted him bail in the Patra Chawl land scam case. Earlier in the day, hundreds of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the Arthur Road jail awaiting the release of Sanjay Raut who was granted bail by a special court in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon. Sanjay Raut, Close Aide of Uddhav Thackeray, Granted Bail in Money Laundering Case.

Sanjay Raut Released From Arthur Road

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut released from Arthur Road jail after Mumbai's PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case earlier today. pic.twitter.com/9LnLnmV3aI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

