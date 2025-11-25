Residents of Mumbai’s Goregaon East are on edge after a CCTV video showing a leopard roaming near the New Dindoshi Royal Hills Society, close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, went viral. Despite protective nets previously installed in the area, the big cat has reportedly been entering the residential complex at night, heightening fear among locals. Concerned over the increasing movement of leopards in the locality, MLA Sunil Prabhu has written to Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, urging immediate action to prevent potential attacks and ensure the safety of residents. Leopard Spotted in Pune: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Residential Area in Aundh, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Leopard Spotted in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by news18lokmat (@news18lokmat)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TV9 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)