Strong winds and heavy rainfall uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked Monday early morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi may see thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Kmph.(

#WATCH | Strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, uproot trees in parts of Delhi this morning. Visuals from New Moti Bagh where a tree collapsed on a car. The occupants of the car, who were present inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, later got out of it safely. pic.twitter.com/Hq2NZ7xXpq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

