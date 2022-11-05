A group of youths assaulted a parent who had come to pick up his daughter from Sri Meenakshi Govt Arts College for Women in Madurai on November 2. The video of the incident has gone viral now. Madurai Commissioner of Police (CP) said six people have been arrested so far in the incident. A case has been filed under sections 341, 308, 506(ii) and TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. UP Shocker: Shopkeeper Brutally Thrashed by Rowdies After Dispute Over Parking Car Outside Shop in Gorakhpur, Police Launch Investigation (Watch Video).

Man Assaulted by Group of Youth:

#WATCH| TN:Some youths assaulted a parent who'd come to pick up his daughter from Sri Meenakshi Govt Arts College for Women in Madurai on Nov 2 6 people arrested so far; case filed u/s 341,308,506(ii) &TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act:Madurai CP (Note:Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/SNspntoPYN — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

