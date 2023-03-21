A video of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar has gone viral on social media. The video dates March 18 shows Amritpal Singh sitting in an SUV as he manages to escape Jalandhar, Punjab. As per reports, Singh is still on the run. Meanwhile, the Bhagwant Mann-led government told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh. National Security Act Invoked Against Amritpal Singh: Punjab Advocate General Tells High Court.

Amritpal Singh Seen Escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar

#WATCH | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. He is still on the run. (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/QNHty6PgJP — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

