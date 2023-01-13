The Ganga aarti was performed on Friday as part of Gangasagar Mela at Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The Gangasagar Mela is the second largest fair after Kumbh Mela. Mahant Gyan Das, the chief priest of Kapil Muni Ashram, performed the Ganga aarti here. A video of the Ganga aarti has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Ganga aarti performed as part of Gangasagar Mela at Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas. Gangasagar Mela is the second largest fair after Kumbh Mela. Mahant Gyan Das, the chief priest of Kapil Muni Ashram, performed the Ganga aarti here. pic.twitter.com/vU9Uv8bEOt — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

