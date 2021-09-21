Heavy rains lashed West Bengal on Monday throwing life out of gear. Waterlogging was reported in many areas of the state. In West Midnapore district people used boats amid waterlogged streets of Ghatal divison. A video of people using boats to cross waterlogged streets has surfaced on social media.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH: West Bengal | People use boats amid heavily waterlogged streets of Ghatal subdivision, West Midnapore pic.twitter.com/kj7RrGiAyh — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

