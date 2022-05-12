PM Narendra Modi on Thursday got emotional while talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of the government schemes in Gujarat during an event. PM Modi got emotional after hearing about Patel's daughter's dream of becoming a doctor. "Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters," PM Modi said.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of govt schemes in Gujarat during an event, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor & said, "Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters" pic.twitter.com/YuuVpcXPiy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

