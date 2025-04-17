The Delhi Jal Board issued an urgent notice on April 21, 2025, regarding major water supply disruptions in various areas of the national capital due to planned interconnection work. According to the advisory, evening water supply will be unavailable from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM in several parts of West Delhi, including Paschim Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Om Vihar (1 to 5), Ranhola, Baprola, Hastsal, and surrounding localities. The disruption is due to interconnection work on a 1200 mm diameter Dwarka water main at Ranhola Mod. Meanwhile, residents of Dwarka and surrounding areas, including Yashobhoomi, Bharthal Village, Dhulsiras, and Bamnoli, will also face a 12-hour water supply disruption from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM the same day. This is due to interconnection work in a 1000 mm diameter feeder line at CT-4 and CT-6 Dwarka emanating from the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant. Delhi Water Cut News: No Water Supply in Parts of West Delhi on October 1, 2; Check Full List of Affected Areas.

Affected Areas List in West Delhi and Dwarka

