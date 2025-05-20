Due to essential maintenance work, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 12-hour water cut on Wednesday, May 21, from 9 AM to 9 PM. The repairs, including control panel servicing and transformer oil filtration, will take place at the Pise Udanchan Kendra and the Temghar Water Purification Centre under the city’s water supply scheme. Areas to face complete suspension include Ghodbunder Road, Ritu Park, Samata Nagar, Johnson, Jail, Kalwa, Vartak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and others. TMC has also warned that water pressure will remain low for a few days after the maintenance. This comes amid an ongoing water crisis in Thane, where civic officials have shut down vehicle washing centres till June 10 and issued alerts over declining water levels. Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with authorities. Thane Water Cut: Water Supply To Remain Suspended in These Areas for 12-15 Hours As Pipeline Bursts at Jambhul Water Treatment Centre of MIDC, Check List of Affected Areas.

