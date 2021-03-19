We Aim To Make Uttar Pradesh India’s Biggest Economy in Terms of Gross State Domestic Product, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

In the last 4 years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India's biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on state government's completion of 4 years pic.twitter.com/72saFBD8QP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2021

