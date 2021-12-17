Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday announced an alliance of his Party Punjab Lok Congress with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. The announcement was made after the former Punjab CM met Union minister and Punjab BJP incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Captain Singh exuded confidence of winning the polls. He said, "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election."

Tweets By ANI:

We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election: Former Punjab CM & Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/t36eAmHdrX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

After 7 rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP & Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later: Union Minister & Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pic.twitter.com/WErOFbzwnb — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)