Shinzo Abe, Japan's former and longest-serving Prime Minister was shot at while addressing a crowd in Nara prefecture on Friday morning. The global leaders from around the world are in shock after the incident. The White House has given a statement condemning the attack on former Japanese PM, saying, 'We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan'. Shinzo Abe has suffered a cardiopulmonary attack and there's no sign of recovery.

