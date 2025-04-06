The 170-kilometre padyatra of Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple, was completed today, April 6. This morning, Anant Ambani's padyatra arrived at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. Anant Ambani's mother and Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant also joined him in his padyatra today. During his spiritual padayatra, Anant Ambani was seen chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderland, and the Devi Stotra on his way to Dwaraka. Anant Ambani Stops Poultry Van, Rescues Chicken From Being Slaughtered During His ‘Padyatra’ to Dwarka; Video Goes Viral.

Anant Ambani's 170-Km Padayatra Completed

#WATCH | Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat | 'Padyatra' of Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple, completed today and arrived at Dwarkadhish Temple today. Anant Ambani's mother and Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani and… pic.twitter.com/xNdoPWKPXo — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)