Punjab government decided to slashed fuel prices in state. "Petrol prce to cut by Rs 10 per litre and diesel prce to cut by Rs 5 per litre, to be effective from midnight today", said Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The central government on Wednesday reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively.

We have decided to decrease petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, to be effective from midnight today: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/Q3PP1scPeo — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

