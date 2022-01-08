Mumbai, January 8: The Railways authorities in a tweet busted the fake news that migrant workers from UP and Bihar who were rushing to Mumbai railway station were subsequently lathi charge by police. The railway authorities made it clear in their tweet that the news and clips making rounds on social media claiming to be of migrant workers from UP and Bihar getting lathi-charged are baseless and fake. CRPO, Central Railway also said that the clip must not be circulated as it's misleading.

We have received information of fake news of migrant workers rushing to railway stations and police lathi charging them circulating on various media. The news is completely baseless and should not be circulated : CPRO, Central Railway@ShivajiIRTS@Central_Railway@drmmumbaicr pic.twitter.com/dArk063wwt — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 8, 2022

Watch the News Clip Regarding the Incident Below

