Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot while speaking in the state assembly on Friday said that his government had received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. "We had formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report...I now announce the formation of new districts in the state." Gehlot said. As per reports, 19 new districts and 3 new divisions have been formed in Rajasthan. Now there will be 52 districts in Rajasthan. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Stresses on Increasing Millets Production.

Ashok Gehlot Announces 19 New Districts, 3 New Divisions in Rajasthan

We received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. We had formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report...I now announce the formation of new districts in the state: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, in Assembly pic.twitter.com/uxeEiCAm4m — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 17, 2023

Rajasthan New Districts: List of Names

