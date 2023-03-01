In an unfortunate incident that took place on Odisha on Tuesday, BJP Yuva Morcha workers forcibly tried to enter the state assembly. As per reports, when the police personnel tried to stop them, the BJP Yuva morcha workers attacked the cops and even hurled eggs, stones, and water bottles. "Due to this 21 police personnel were injured and hospitalised: CP, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack said. After the incident, the Commissioner of Police said that two police personnel who were seriously injured have been referred to Cuttack. "They damaged several police vehicles and tried to set several vehicles on fire. This is a very serious offence. We arrested 22 BJYM workers and sent them to judicial custody," he added. The CP also said that the way the BJP Yuva Morcha workers attacked police personnel, it indicates it was pre-planned. Odisha: Ailing Woman Forced to Get Off Midway From Bus in Berhampur, Dies (Watch Video).

We Will Take Stern Action

We will take stern action and the way they attacked us indicates it was pre-planned: Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack pic.twitter.com/E1G9xR7hPa — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

