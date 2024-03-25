A family court in Madhya Pradesh recently said that wearing customary "sindoor" (vermilion) is a Hindu woman's responsibility as it symbolises her marital status. The bench of Judge NP Singh observed while directing a woman to immediately return to her husband's residence. The court remarked while hearing a plea filed by a man who sought restoration of his rights as a husband under the Hindu Marriage Act. The woman had initiated divorce proceedings and was living separately from her husband for the past five years. Madhya Pradesh High Court Frees Man Who Spent 12 Years in Jail for Fake Rape Case by Daughter.

HC on Sindoor

Wearing 'sindoor' religious duty of Hindu married woman: Family Court in MPhttps://t.co/VbscbMbq6e — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)