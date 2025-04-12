The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall across several Indian cities on Saturday, April 12. Delhi is likely to receive more showers, bringing temporary relief from rising temperatures and heatwave. Bengaluru will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain expected and a maximum temperature of around 32°C. Kolkata’s weather will stay partly cloudy, with no significant rainfall. Hyderabad is under a yellow alert, with forecasts of light to moderate rain, thundershowers, gusty winds, and lightning—conditions expected to persist through the weekend. Meanwhile, Mumbai remains dry and hot, with no rain in sight. Some parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Vellore, may experience intermittent showers as thunderstorms continue along the coast, bringing brief relief from the heat. Dust Storm in Delhi: Tree Branches Collapse as Several Parts of National Capital Experiences Dust Storm, Videos Surface.

