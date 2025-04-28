The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies and rising temperatures in Mumbai on April 28. Delhi may see clearer skies from Monday. Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are likely to experience dry and very hot conditions, with no rain expected. A heatwave warning has been issued for interior parts of southern India. In contrast, Shimla is expected to remain pleasant with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Kolkata will continue to face high humidity with chances of light rain later in the week. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure. Weather Forecast Today, April 27: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

