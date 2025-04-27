Weather Forecast Today, April 27: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

Check weather forecast today, April 27, 2025, along with heatwave and rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla and Bengaluru.

Weather Forecast Today, April 27: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
Sunny Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 27, 2025 05:00 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spike in temperatures across several Indian cities on Sunday, April 27. Mumbai is expected to see the return of heatwave-like conditions with clear skies and daytime temperatures likely to cross 38°C. Citizens are advised to avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours and stay hydrated. Delhi will see mostly clear skies and warm conditions, while Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai will continue to reel under dry and very hot weather, with no rain in sight. Interior parts of southern India remain under a heatwave warning. In contrast, Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies, and Kolkata will experience high humidity with a possibility of light rain later in the week. Delhi Weather Update: Mercury Soars to 42.1 Degrees Celsius in National Capital, Highest Temperature in 3 Years.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 27 

Delhi Weather Today, April 27 

Chennai Weather Today, April 27 

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 27 

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 27 

Kolkata Weather Today, April 27 

Shimla Weather Today, April 27 

Currency Price Change

