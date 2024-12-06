The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall throughout the day due to a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea on December 6. Delhi, on the other hand, will have clear skies with cooler temperatures. Chennai is forecast to receive intermittent light showers accompanied by partly cloudy. Bengaluru will enjoy pleasant weather with mild temperatures and no significant rain expected. Hyderabad is also expected to remain dry with moderate temperatures and clear skies. Kolkata will experience partly cloudy conditions with occasional light rain showers. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update Today: City to Get Few Rain Spells for Next 48 Hours, Slight Drizzle Expected in Thane and Palghar.

