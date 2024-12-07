The India Meteorological Department said Mumbai is expected to see cloudy skies with light rain, particularly in the evening on December 7. Delhi will remain dry with a slight drop in temperature, making for a cooler day compared to previous weeks. In Chennai, light showers are predicted, particularly along the coastal areas, accompanied by overcast skies. Bengaluru will experience mild weather with no significant rain, while Hyderabad is forecasted to remain dry and pleasant throughout the day. Kolkata will see intermittent rain with cloudy skies as a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal brings showers to the region. Mumbai Local Train Jumbo Block: Western Railway To Observe Night Block of 4 Hours Between Santacruz and Goregaon on December 7 and 8, Check Details.

