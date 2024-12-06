Western Railway will conduct a Mumbai Local Jumbo Block of four hours between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the night of Saturday and Sunday. In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be under taken between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on 6th line from 23:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs and on 5th line from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on 07th/08th December, 2024. The Western Railway said that there would be no block in the day over the suburban section on Sunday, December 8. BJP Leader Kalidas Kolambkar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Assembly Protem Speaker at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Mumbai Local Train Jumbo Block

There will be no block in day time over WR's Suburban Section on 08th December, 2024. To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on 6th line and 5th line between Santacruz & Goregaon stations during the… pic.twitter.com/r7AuiTmQ3m — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 6, 2024

