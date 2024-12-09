On December 9, Mumbai and Kolkata will experience broken clouds with temperatures around 26.85°C and 23.52°C, respectively. Chennai and Bengaluru are likely to have overcast skies with temperatures at 27.33°C and 24.1°C. Hyderabad will see light rain with a slightly warmer 28.13°C. Ahmedabad will enjoy clear skies and a comfortable 23.82°C, making it a pleasant day. Delhi, on the other hand, is expected to witness light rain with cooler temperatures at 18.66°C. Overall, the weather across major cities will range from overcast conditions to light rain and clear skies.

