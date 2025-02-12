The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai will experience a clear day with hazy sunshine, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31°C on February 12. Delhi is likely to face hazy conditions with unhealthy air quality, with a high of 26°C. Chennai will see a mix of clouds and sun, with temperatures peaking at 33°C. Bengaluru is set for hot weather, with temperatures soaring to 34°C under high clouds. Hyderabad will experience similar hot and hazy conditions, with a high of 35°C. Shimla will have plenty of sunshine, with temperatures ranging between 16°C and 3°C. Kolkata is expected to be partly sunny and warm. Weather Forecast Today, February 11: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 12

Delhi Weather Today, February 12

Chennai Weather Today, February 12

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 12

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 12

Kolkata Weather Today, February 12

Shimla Weather Today, February 12

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)