On February 11, 2025, major Indian cities are expected to experience warm and sunny conditions. Mumbai will have hazy sunshine with temperatures reaching up to 31°C. Kolkata is forecasted to be hazy with a high of 32°C, though air quality is expected to be very unhealthy. Bengaluru will see hazy sunshine and a high of 33°C. Hyderabad is anticipated to have hazy sun with temperatures peaking at 35°C. New Delhi will experience hazy conditions with a high of 26°C, and air quality is also expected to be very unhealthy. Chennai will have hazy sun with temperatures reaching 33°C. Ahmedabad is expected to enjoy sunny and pleasant weather with a high of 31°C. Overall, the day will be warm across these regions, providing favourable conditions for outdoor activities. However, residents in Kolkata and New Delhi should be cautious due to poor air quality.

