According to the IMD report for February 13, weather conditions across major cities will vary significantly. In Mumbai, the minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius and a mainly clear sky. Delhi will see a low of 10 degrees Celsius and a high of 26 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong surface winds throughout the day. Chennai is expected to experience fog/mist in the morning, with temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, later transitioning to partly cloudy skies. Bengaluru will have a clear sky with temperatures ranging from 16 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will see a partly cloudy sky with haze and temperatures between 19 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will have mainly clear skies, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius, while Shimla will experience mainly clear skies, with minimum and maximum temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Weather Forecast Today, February 12: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

