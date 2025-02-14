According to the latest weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for February 14, temperatures across major cities are expected to remain within moderate ranges. In Mumbai, the minimum temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius and mainly clear skies. Delhi will experience a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong surface winds during the day. Chennai will see temperatures between 21 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with fog or mist in the morning and a partly cloudy sky later. Bengaluru’s weather will remain pleasant with temperatures ranging from 16 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies. Hyderabad will be warmer, with a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, accompanied by partly cloudy skies and haze. Kolkata will experience fog or mist in the morning, clearing up to a mainly clear sky, with temperatures between 19 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. Lastly, Shimla will have a chilly day with a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 4 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies. Weather Forecast Today, February 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

